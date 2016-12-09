Willamette Week is proud to produce Cultivation Classic, Oregon's only competition exclusively for soil-grown cannabis free of mineral salt fertilizers and synthetic pesticides. By celebrating craft and community within the cannabis movement, Cultivation Classic, presented by WW with Farma, Cascadia Labs, Phylos Bioscience and the Resource Innovation Institute, supports and develops the leading edge of regenerative farming practices in Oregon. The event and awards will take place on April 30, 2017.

"This competition welcomes growers who can demonstrate a commitment to organic production methods, moving toward a regenerative approach," said Jeremy Plumb, owner of Newcleus Nurseries and Farma dispensary in Portland."This competition regards the quality of the process used, as well as the quality of the product."

Final evaluation of submitted flower will include: growing process, carbon footprint, watershed management and groundbreaking research efforts. Desired product will be soil-grown indoor or outdoor, without mineral salt fertilizer or hydroponic methods. Dry flower only. The full judging panel will be announced in March. Our generous lab partner for testing is Cascadia Labs.