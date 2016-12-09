Check back soon for 2017 updates! Meanwhile, enjoy this video recap by Dustin Tolman from the inaugural Cultivation Classic! Follow @cultivationclassic on Instagram for updates and announcements about next year's event.
Willamette Week is proud to produce Cultivation Classic, Oregon's only competition exclusively for soil-grown cannabis free of mineral salt fertilizers and synthetic pesticides. By celebrating craft and community within the cannabis movement, Cultivation Classic, presented by WW with Farma, Cascadia Labs, Phylos Bioscience and the Resource Innovation Institute, supports and develops the leading edge of regenerative farming practices in Oregon. The event and awards will take place on April 30, 2017.
"This competition welcomes growers who can demonstrate a commitment to organic production methods, moving toward a regenerative approach," said Jeremy Plumb, owner of Newcleus Nurseries and Farma dispensary in Portland."This competition regards the quality of the process used, as well as the quality of the product."
Final evaluation of submitted flower will include: growing process, carbon footprint, watershed management and groundbreaking research efforts. Desired product will be soil-grown indoor or outdoor, without mineral salt fertilizer or hydroponic methods. Dry flower only. The full judging panel will be announced in March. Our generous lab partner for testing is Cascadia Labs.
I AM A GROWER, HOW DO I APPLY? THE 2016 APPLICATION PERIOD IS CLOSED! 2017 SUBMISSION PERIOD OPEN FRIDAY, JANUARY 13!
Download the style guidelines and growers manual (2017 REVISIONS COMING SOON!) for detailed information. Producers will compete for awards in the following categories:
FLOWER
+ Best Outdoor CBD
+ Best Outdoor THC
+ Best Outdoor 1:1
+ Best Greenhouse CBD
+ Best Greenhouse THC
+ Best Greenhouse 1:1
+ Best Indoor CBD
+ Best Indoor THC
+ Best Indoor 1:1
ENTRY DEADLINES
March 1, 2017 5:00 p.m.
(Your digital application AND your flower delivery to Cascadia Labs MUST BOTH be completed by 3/1!)
Submissions cost $200 per flower sample, and a grower may submit up to five flowers in each category. Much more detail about submissions can be found in the style guidelines document above.
ALLOWED:
+ Soil-grown flower
+ Regenerative methods
+ Oregon producers
NOT ALLOWED:
+ Mineral salt fertilizer
+ Synthetics:
– Pesticides
– Herbicides
– Fungicides
+ Out-of-state producers
+ Edibles and concentrates
CELEBRATION + EVENT
Cultivation Classic celebration and awards ceremony information for 2017 available soon.
2016 SPEAKERS
KEYNOTE
Jonathan Page, Ph.D., CEO and president of Anandia Labs | Page, a professor at the University of British Columbia, is the first scientist to sequence the cannabis genome and make significant discoveries about THC biosynthesis. With a lifelong interest in medicinal plants and biochemistry, he started cannabis studies in 1999.
KEYNOTE
Robert Clarke, executive director of BioAgronomics Group | Clarke's travels have led him across Eurasia documenting traditional cannabis production and use. His popular titles include "The Botany and Ecology of Cannabis," "Marijuana Botany," "HASHISH!," and "Cannabis: Evolution and Ethnobotany."
INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT
Shane Young, chemical-free pest management specialist of Natural Enemies | As the owner of Natural Enemies, Young focuses on the use of beneficial insects and helping growers transition from chemical use to biological control, helping eliminate chemical use in crops.
INTEGRATED PEST AND FUNGAL MANAGEMENT
Kelly, Josh and Sky, Dragonfly Earth Medicine | Dragonfly Earth Medicine Pure is a standard that goes beyond the term "organic" and addresses the full spectrum of sustainable land and production. We look forward to delivering a message that inspires the community and opens there minds to new ideas.
SOIL GROWING PANEL
MODERATOR: Eric Brandstad, general manager of Forever Flowering | Brandstad is the leading greenhouse- and growing-efficiency expert in the legal cannabis industry. His goal is to help improve efficiency of light dep greenhouses and to educate growers and investors on how plants react in the greenhouse environment.
Eliza + Nick Mahmood, Green Source Gardens | Green Source Gardens is a flower-producing family farm whose top priority is responsible and regenerative agricultural practices. Nick and Eliza run an 80-acre eco-dynamic farm in the foothills of Southern Oregon.
Jesse Dodd, Biovortex | Dodd is the creator of Biovortex, a living conceptual art piece, utilizing the mediums of gardening, soil building, breeding, photography, writing, imagination, social media, conversions and presentations, with the goal of influencing the cannabis industry in the direction of a profitable and environmentally regenerative future.
Courtney Zehring, Tokie Farms | Zehring owns and operates Tokie Farms, a living soil cannabis farm in southern Oregon, and has worked in the field of sustainable agriculture and development for more than ten years. Environmental ethics, land stewardship, and cannabis are her passions.
Chris Jagger, Blue Fox Ag Services | Jagger has been growing vegetables organically for nearly 20 years. He began with a small 1 acre garden and now grows 40 acres of vegetables in the Applegate Valley of southern Oregon. Jaggers main goal is finding ecological solutions for the modern farmer that work in a financially viable manner.
Michael Owens, Canna Cruz Gardens Inc. & Wildcrafted Seed Co. | Based in the Santa Cruz mountains, Owens utilizes native California soil, flora & fauna in a regenerative 'Wildcrafted' practice. An organic cultivation approach that helps to build biodynamic soils, aids plants natural defense mechanisms and greatly increases the medicinal qualities of Cannabis with award winning results.
CLEAN GREEN CERTIFICATION
Chris Van Hook, Program Director of Clean Green Certification Program | Van Hook is a nationally recognized expert on agricultural regulations, organic farming and cannabis. The Clean Green Program has been featured on national Geographic as well as featured by the American Bar Association in the published book "Attorneys in Small Town America." Chris is now certifying both medical and recreational cannabis in California, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and Washington.
LIGHTING + PHOTOBIOLOGY
Nick Klase, CEO and Co-Founder, Fluence Bioengineering | Klase is a pioneer in the development and implementation of lighting and photobiology systems. His diverse background includes spearheading the world's largest indoor vertical farm, collaborating with hundreds of universities on various photobiology, geosciences and horticulture research projects, and applying that knowledge to develop the world's most powerful and efficient lighting systems for indoor and greenhouse horticulture. Prior to Fluence, Nick was the CEO/co-founder of BML Horticulture, vice president and founder of horticulture at Illumitex, and general manager of Acuity Brands, the largest lighting company in North America.
FLOWER COMPETITION JUDGES
Judges include growers, brewers, chefs, bakers, artists, athletes and more. Some of our judges are listed here. Some names not published for privacy.
Alex Ganum, Brewer
Andi Bixel, Drip Ice Cream
Andrew DeWeese, Attorney
Camille Messina
Carolyn White, Phylos Bioscience
Cindy Capparelli, Portland Bitters Project
Connie Wohn, First Lady of Hustle
Daniel McAllister
Duane Sorenson, Stumptown Coffee
Emma Chasen, Farma
Jennifer Hudyma
John Bayes, Green Bodhi
Joshua Stroud
Joshua Wind-Smith
Lauren Yoshiko Terry, Writer
Leah Maurer, Women Grow
Mark Zusman, Willamette Week
Martin Cizmar, Willamette Week
Megan Marchetti, Oregon's Finest
Meghan Walstatter, Pure Green
Mike Solomon
Missy La Guardia, Yamadori Harvest
Neil Bernstein, Roots Garden Supply
Parker Hall, Writer
Rachel Kurtz, Attorney
Raymond Bowser III, Homegrown Natural Wonders
Resinated Lens, Cannabis Photographer
Rena Lee
Richard G Crommelin,
Ryan Kingsella, Evergreen Cannabis LLC
Shane Yoakam, Suny Cheba
Simone A Fischer, Writer
Tim Ensign, Hop + Vine
Troy Moore, Ideal Farms
Tyler Hurst, potlander.com
Uncle Spliffy AKA Cliff Robinson, Portland Trailblazers
Will Hyde, Leafly
Wm. Willard Greene, Willamette Week
Wylie Atherton, The Oregonian + Farma
Zia McCabe, The Dandy Wharhols
2016 EVENT PARTNERS INCLUDED:
Bud Rub
Canna Daddy
Cannassentials
Cascadia Labs
Certified Kind
Chalice Farms
Conscious Cultivators
Earth Lab Solutions
Eco Firma Farms
Green Cross/TLC
Green Sky Collective
Green Source Gardens
Humboldt Seed
IndaMix Records
Kings of Canna
Kleen Karma
Mary Jane's House of Glass
Natural Enemies
OG Analytical
Oregon Cannabis Association
Oregon Leaf
Oregon's Finest
PAX
Phantom Farms
Phylos Bioscience
Quill
Sons of Agronomy
Terra Canna
The Green Front
The North Warehouse
Triminator
Women Grow
Please email sbarnhart@wweek.com with inquires about sponsorship or other event involvement.
2016 COMPETING GROWERS:
7 Points Oregon
Alter Farms
Applegate Valley Organics
Blaze On OreGanix
Campfire Cannabis
Cannabeizein
Cannassentials
Cascade High Organics
Champion Farms
Conscious Cultivators
Donger Farms
Essential Agronomy
Field of Vision, LLC
Forever Dank Farms LLC
Foundation Holistic
Gaia's Ganja Garden
Geek Farms
Grasp Organics
Green Goddess Gardens
Green Source Gardens
Hermetic Genetics
Hifi Farms
High Noon Cultivation
HighWaters Farm
Hill Fire
Liontree Farms LLC
Nelson and Company Organics
Newcleous Nursies
Oregon Cannabis Authority
Oregon Sun Farms
Oregon's Trichome Forest
Phantom Farms
Phoenix Rising Farm
Pure Green
sofresh
Sol-Sisters Cannabis Farms
SunGreen Gardens, LLC
Ten Four Farms
Terp Farmer
Tokie Farms
Wolfe Mountain Enterprises
Zohney Farms
