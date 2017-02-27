Cannabis in a lesser sense, but maybe more urgent sense, will help us reenvision agriculture. It's not enough the criticize the old model, you have to demonstrate a new model that makes the old one obsolete. For the first time at Newcleus or others at the edge of this—we will offer an environment that's not in a textbook, not a set of good ideas that lies nowhere. We will use a hundredth of the water of a Klamath Basin farmer, use the most effective strategy on the planet to capture carbon out of the atmosphere. We're at this tiny fringe, but as we grown according to the scale of the economy surrounding cannabis, we take agriculture on this journey out of green revolution, away from harvest monocultures and pesticides… In the creation of best practices, LED lights, rainwater catchment, [cannabis farming] is reinventing agriculture after the green revolution.