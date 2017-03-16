You've been on sabbatical from the New York Times while writing your book. What's the most troubling story on cybersecurity you've been forced to read about without covering it?

The Russian hacking stories are driving me crazy. I was one of the first people to start writing about the DNC hack. We did a piece about [Romanian hacker] Guccifer, how he was likely just a decoy for the FSS.(THE FSS is the principal security agency for the Russian Government). And then to see our new president calling out 400-pound hackers even as he got daily intelligence briefings was mindblowing.