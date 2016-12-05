Our Restaurant Guide picks the best restaurants in Portland every October. We hem and haw and fuss to recommend 50 restaurants we think best represent the city.
This is not that list.
Rather, these are five spots we're excited about right now. Maybe that's a taqueria we've loved forever, maybe that's a seafood spot with a special menu this week or a new burger joint we stumbled on Friday night. It's designed to answer that age-old question: Where should we go out to dinner tonight?
Where to eat this week:
1. Duck House
1968 SW 5th Ave., 971-801-8888.
Jasper Shen's soup dumpling spot XLB will be coming in January to North Portland—but for now, take heart that you can get good Shanghai soup dumplings downtown at new Chinese spot Duck House. $.
2. Afuri Ramen
921 SE 7th Ave, 503-468-5001, afuri.us.
The new Afuri space is ridiculously impressive—and so is the ramen. The shio yuzu broth is the purest distillation of chicken and fish, the shoyu is deeper than Mishima, and that shiitake broth as rich as most meat broths. Pair them with sake from a very deep list. $$-$$$.
3. OP Wurst
126 SW 2nd Ave., 971-386-2199 (in Pine Street Market).
Did you know the only thing you have to do to make a hot dog into a breakfast hot dog is put some eggs and bacon on it? Now you're totally justified getting the city's best hot dog at, like, 8 am. Because it's a breakfast hot dog now. With bacon and eggs. $.
4. Traditional Russian Cuisine
5235 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-449-1531, pdxrussiancuisine.com.
You ever had Russian ramen? Borrowing from the same Chinese influence, Russians make a beef and lamb noodle soup called lagman, tinted red from tomato and full of cabbage, dumplings and squash. $.
5. Poke Mon
1485 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-894-9743, pokemonpdx.com.
Our pop-in restaurant runner-up is both peak Portland and peak poke, serving delicious, sauced-up, sashimi-style albacore or octopus at an affordable price, with a side of sake—and if you're rice-curious, it's begun sake tastings and classes the second Sunday of each month. $$.
