Last month, in honor of Slurptown, our soup issue, we held a recipe contest. We asked readers to submit their favorite slurps and out of 20 entries, we chose to make the five that looked especially delicious. We then had a panel of judges rate them.
We have a winner, and it's probably not a soup you've ever had before…
Congratulations to Sunny Petit for her Ezogelin Turkish soup.
Here's her story:
“I was studying women’s political development in Turkey and traveling in between a few cities, where I ate this soup each day at a different bus stop or restaurant, there was always a little variation, but always delicious. When my husband Peter and I came back to the US, we tried all sorts of different recipes and this was the winner. We make it for almost every big dinner event we host, usually in the fall/winter, and last year I made it for 60 alumnae from the women’s leadership training program I used to run.
I live in North Portland, from Eugene originally. I used to be the ED at the Center for Women’s Leadership until last summer, when I decided to try my hand at staying home with my 3 young kids, and now I’m doing consulting. Cooking is like painting to me: You see the fruits of your labor so much more quickly than the long term work that happens in the advocacy and political realm I’m involved in. Cooking offers that immediate sense of efficacy, and when stressed, I cook things! Especially now, cooking offers room for conversation and healing, so crucial as we head into uncertain times.”
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients:
Yellow onion
2 cloves garlic
1 Tbsp butter
1/2 cup bulgur wheat
1 cup red lentils
3 tbsp tomato paste
8 cups Vegetable broth
2 tbsp lemon juice
2 tbsp dried mint
Optional- dash of crushed red pepper or cayenne
Sauté butter, onions, garlic in a soup pot for about 10 minutes over medium heat, until golden and a little soft
Add lentils, bulgur wheat, tomato paste and stir to mix (add a dash of cayenne or red pepper here, if using)
Add broth and bring to a boil.
After it boils, lower to simmer with lid on, add mint and lemon juice, and let cook for about 45 minutes, stirring occasionally.
To serve, sprinkle some dried mint and a splash of lemon juice, and eat with crusty bread on the side! Delicious.
Happy slurping!
