The highest-profile nomination is for Le Pigeon's Gabriel Rucker—the restaurant we named the best in the city in our 2016 restaurant guide—is again a semifinalist as as Outstanding Chef. That award is given to the best chef in the country. This would be is the last step in a progression of Beards for Rucker: He received a Beard as Rising Star Chef in 2011, and another for Best Chef Northwest in 2013.