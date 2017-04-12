Take Wares' signature dish—batter-fried kale with fish sauce and bacon bits. The version at Smallwares was akin to the super-airy tempura you find at good Japanese restaurants, with a fine mist of fish sauce spread evenly. At Wares, where you watch as each batch is dropped into a basket fryer behind the counter, the batter tends to be a little clumpy, with the fish sauce and bacon collecting at the bottom of the bowl. The loud flavor is still there, though—and many more people will get to experience it.