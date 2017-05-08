The Rehabilitation of John Kitzhaber Continues

Former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber and former first lady Cylvia Hayes remain under federal investigation for the influence-peddling allegations that forced Kitzhaber to resign Feb. 18, 2015, less than two months into his fourth term. And there’s no end in sight to the sprawling mess of litigation between the state of Oregon and Oracle America … Continue reading The Rehabilitation of John Kitzhaber Continues