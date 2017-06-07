Jordan may not have the stats to back up a legitimate claim to being a better basketball player than LeBron James—Jordan currently has more rings than LeBron, and nearly as many rings as legends like Tom Heinsohn, Satch Sanders and Jim Loscutoff—but there's no question he's the greatest sports merchandiser ever, with an iconic line of sneakers and streetwear. For anyone who loves his shoes, or appreciates this man's accomplishments alongside Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, it's well worth making the 35-minute drive from Portland to Ridgefield, where his steakhouse anchors the food offerings at this shiny-new 368,000-square-foot complex, which also includes i.talia pizza kiosk and Smashburger.