Casimira Tadewaldt and chef Jose Luis de Cossio's Peruvian restaurant has always been an experimental restaurant in the broadest sense—changing its hours, its prices, and even the type of restaurant it wants to be. It has also been home to wonders, not only ceviches stunning in their depth and acidity but deeply comforting pastel de choclo or saltado—a playground for a talented chef who, twice at Gaston Acurio's La Mar restaurants in Lima and San Francisco, and twice at Peruvian money-palace Andina, has struck out again and again to find a new path.