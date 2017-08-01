Two of Portland's oldest restaurants are Chinese-owned. One is Huber's, which was taken over by its Chinese chef, Jim Louie. And the other is the family-owned Republic Cafe, founded in 1922. The Republic is home to perhaps the most beautiful seedy bar in Portland, the Ming Lounge, a red-lit palace of baroque Orientalism dominated by a pagoda on one wall. The oddly cramped dining room is hung with floral wall tapestries and a mural that looks like it was unearthed from an ancient tomb. The menu is similarly ancient: It is, perhaps, the only

place in Portland where chop suey and egg foo young are still considered delicacies, with eight variations of each. Sure, the place has seen better days (on our visit, the door had been smashed in, and covered with particle board) but almost nowhere in Portland is the distant past so present. The egg foo young ($7.50) is like an old man's heart—full of egg and gravy. You couldn't call it good, but it is a profound comfort. The hot-and-sour soup and General Tso's chicken can be safely ignored, but the Republic serves the most classic rendition of Mongolian beef ($11.95) in Portland, a massive platter that is all green onion bittersweetness and cellophane crunch, under strips of beef.