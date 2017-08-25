What was your favorite pizza parlor when you were a kid?

My favorite pizza growing up was Papa's Pizza in Eugene. It wasn't what most pizza nerds would call "good pizza" but I loved it. The giant pizza parlor was the go-to spot after high school football games and for birthday parties as a kid. I think their dough came in sheets. They used a thick, pasty tomato sauce and piled the toppings high. They had the taco pizza with refried beans as the sauce and crushed tortilla chips on top. I still go back there when I'm in town.