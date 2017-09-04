The main thrust of the menu will be rotisserie chicken served up in quarters, halves and whole birds. Chef and partner Beau Culpepper comes from North Carolina and plans to add "a subtle but distinctly Southern sensibility" to a menu that'll also include spit-roasted lamb, beef, and pork, plus wings, fried chicken on a biscuit and a version of poutine, along with hearty old-school American sides like mac and cheese and mashed potatoes and gravy. Previously, Culpepper had cooked at Lincoln, Clarklewis and Olympia Provisions before coming on as an instructor at OCI.