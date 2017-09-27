Willamette Week's Ramen + Whisky Festival
Tickets on sale now! bit.ly/ramenandwhisky2017
Event Concept //
Ramen + Whisky = combining two of the hottest trends in food and drink. Willamette Week is bringing together Portland's favorite ramen chefs and pairing each delicious ramen sample with a custom Japanese whisky cocktail.
Event Details //
Saturday, November 4th
12 – 5 PM
The North Warehouse
Tickets proceeds benefit our Non Profit partner, Schoolyard Farms.
Ramen Judging //
Setup like a mini food festival, ticket holders will roam the event eating small ramen bowls and sipping cocktails from each participating restaurant. Guests will vote for their favorite bowl to award the "People's Choice". An esteemed group of ramen connoisseurs will also grant their favorite and award the "Judges Choice". Winners will receive an exciting prize and will be offered the opportunity to defend their title next year.
Tickets Details //
A sample sized bowl of delicious ramen paired with a custom Japanese whisky cocktail from all participating restaurants and the opportunity to sample rare Japanese whiskeys courtesy of Beam Suntory.
Participating Restaurants //
Saucebox
Kayo's Ramen bar
Noraneko
Marukin
Double Dragon
Kizuki
Boke Bowl
Oyatsupan (dessert)
More to come…
Participating Partners //
Schoolyard Farms
Beam Suntory
Tails & Trotters
Umi Organic
Seisuku Knife
Buy your tickets now, bit.ly/ramenandwhisky2017
Interested in volunteering opportunities or sponsorship inquiries? Please email SEaton@Wweek.com.
Comments