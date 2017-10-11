"It's how you do it," he says. "First of all, you have to give credit, and we always do. We always make it very clear where it came from, who inspired it and make sure they're front and center. And then you have to have a lot of respect for the context of the recipe… A recipe doesn't exist as some fixed thing, it's always evolving. So as long as you give credit where credit is due and you're respectful of that culture and the context, I think it's fine. Especially if it's a recipe where there are hundreds of variations that already exist."