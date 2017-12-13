March 17, 2018

Cappella Romana

Get down with a modern composition of Russian-choral Byzantine chant. Portland's nationally renowned Orthodox and Byzantine chorus Capella Romana will perform a new composition by the Rev. Dr. Ivan Moody. St. Mary's Cathedral, 1716 NW Davis St., 503-228-4397, cappellaromana.com. $24-$49.

April 1, 2018

The Seagull

Portland Experimental Theatre Ensemble continues its Chekhov series with what's widely considered one of the greatest plays of all time and a hallmark of realist drama. Set on a Russian estate, The Seagull is a compact but dense work full of tense love triangles and references to Hamlet. PETE is one of the most surprising, abstract companies in the city, so whatever its interpretation of Chekhov's classic looks like, it definitely won't be traditional. You can catch this free staged reading while PETE's production is still in progress. Lewis & Clark College Fir Acres Theater, 0615 SW Palatine Hill Road, petensemble.org. 7 pm. Free.