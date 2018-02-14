1. Bar Casa Vale
215 SE 9th Ave., 503-477-9081, barcasavale.com. $$.
Our 2017 Bar of the Year has expanded to brunch on weekends, with some seriously good house-fermented yogurt with apricots, chocolate toast loaded with pistachio, and seriously excellent cazuela dishes—particularly the lamb.
2. Afuri
50 SW 3rd Ave., 971-288-5510, afuriramenanddumpling.com. $$.
The poke tacos at the westside Afuri are a flavor bomb of umami, citrus and spice—a Latin-Asian carnival alongside lovely shrimp ramen and whitefish shinjo-age dumplings that are like fish bonbons wrapped in a pinwheel of fried noodle.
3. Clay's Kitchen
2865 SE Division St., 503-327-8534, clayssmokehouse.com. $-$$.
Clay's makes some of the best saucy barbecue in town alongside killer wings, pulled-pork nachos and maybe homestyle desserts like pineapple upside-down cake, baked each day by Grandma Jean Slyman.
4. Pot and Spicy
8230 SE Harrison St., No. 345, 503-788-7267, potnspicy.com. $.
Pot and Spicy is making deep-fried skewers, jja jiang mian noodles, spicy Szechuan classics and hot pots both dry and brothy in Portland's best Asian food strip mall.
5. Tapalaya
28 NE 28th Ave., 503-232-6652, tapalaya.com. $$.
Even after Mardi Gras, Tapalaya will continue serving King Cake beignets all February to those too afraid of crowds to catch them during the holy week.
