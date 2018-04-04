Watching the rolled ice cream get made at new sunny Goose Hollow parlor 22 Below is both entrancing and a little ooky. It's also a bit like stir fry in reverse. The ice cream makers at this Eugene-based chain spread out a syrupy, lactose-free, coconut-milk base—yes, the ice cream is vegan unless you put non-vegan stuff on it—across a circular pan supercooled to negative 22 degrees. They swirl the coconut base with flavors ranging from green tea to banana to lavender, before making it into a melty Blizzard goop, using big metal paddles to chop in fruit, graham crackers, Butterfinger or peanut butter cups.