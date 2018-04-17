1. Canard
734 E Burnside St.
The third restaurant from superstar chef Gabe Rucker is now open, and it promises to be much more casual than either Le Pigeon or his downtown bistro Little Bird.
2. Biwa
215 SE 9th Ave., 503-239-8830, biwarestaurant.com.
The venerable izakaya now offers counter service, and while the new format isn't entirely successful, the tonkatsu bento box is excellent, and served with a quickness.
3. Teppanyaki Hut
4233 N Mississippi Ave., 503-383-4705.
The Black Widow burrito at this Asian fusion joint is an unholy amalgam of all the crisp, savory, and sweet tastes and textures available in sushi, neatly wrapped up in a piece of brown paper.
4. Bottle Rocket
1207 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 971-279-4663.
The burgers at this Cartopia cart aren't cheffy, fancy or stupid—they are, quite simply, some of the best damn burgers in Portland.
5. Ate-Oh-Ate
2454 E Burnside St., 503-445-6101; 5200 SE Woodstock Blvd., 971-865-5984; ate-oh-ate.com.
In honor of 4/20, go get yourself some spam musubi from this popular Hawaiian cafe, toss them in the fridge, then douse them in soy or teriyaki sauce when you're ready for the most satisfyingly chewy and salty snack any takeout operation in Portland can offer.
Comments