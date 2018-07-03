1. Master Kong
8435 SE Division St., 971-373-8248.
Master Kong is Portland's new Chinese food destination for a singular reason—sister-and-brother team Amy and Kang Zhu offer a concise menu of regional Chinese breakfast and lunch hits, including congee, juicy goubuli buns and roujiamo, aka Chinese burgers.
2. La Luna
828 SE Ash St., 503-206-4320, lalunapdx.com.
La Luna is the frontrunner for Portland's best new brunch of 2018. Opened in the former Simpatica space, the cafe offers a menu that runs deep, mixing Southern-tinged comfort foods with West Coast-style superfoods: creative fresh-squeezed juice blends, pastries, waffles and the amazing Fat Biscuit breakfast sandwich.
3. Kachinka
720 SE Grand Ave., 503-235-0059, kachkapdx.com.
As Russian cuisine icon Kachka transitions to its new digs, it original location on Grand spins up a more casual, happy hour-focused service, beginning July 6. The abbreviated menu will feature not only Kachka's beloved dumplings but more recent entries, like the lamb- and pork-meatball-festooned Red October sub.
4. Accanto
2838 SE Belmont St., 503-235-4900, accantopdx.com.
The marriage of Taylor Railworks chef Erik Van Kley and neighborhood Italian joint Accanto is a boon to both parties. Van Kley's creativity with global cuisine has elevated the restaurant to a higher plane—even more traditional dishes have taken on a bolder, braver attitude.
5. Happy Bibimbap House 2
4204 NE Halsey St., 971-271-7065, happybibimbaphouse.com.
A Salem favorite, the new Portland Korean spot doesn't have any flashy pan-Asian fusion nonsense—just traditional Korean and Seoul-Chinatown-style grub with a littl sushi on the side.
Comments