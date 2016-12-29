The project is being spearheaded by Andres Ochoa of Rogue Development and Interurban Development (the latter company was also one of the partners on Pine Street Market). Alongside Kevin Cavanaugh, the main developer behind eastside food mini-malls the Ocean and Zipper, Ochoa was also a principal behind the graffiti-wrapped Fair-Haired Dumbbell building project now under construction at the Burnside Bridgehead.