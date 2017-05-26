On a change.org petition, Astoria residents are up in arms, petitioning to save a downtown building from Bunk Bar.
The only problem? It isn't happening.
On May 16, The Daily Astorian incorrectly reported Bunk was coming to a downtown building called Odd Fellows. The story has since been corrected.
The claim was based on potential buyer Tacee Webb's social media accounts, as well as a business application for "Oddfellows Astoria LLC," which was filed by Webb, but included both Webb and Bunk owner Tommy Habetz' names.
On her Facebook and Instagram, Webb wrote:
“Astoria is happening…a new venue, new living space, record shop, great eats and looks like there’s a clothing store on the corner. Our little magic coastal kingdom! Coming soon”
In response to a commenter who wrote: "What's your plan?", Webb responded:
“To be crowned the Queen of Astoria by 2018”
Followed by:
“And also…there are 4 storefronts. 4 levels. 4000 sf on 3 levels and 1150 4th living space. I plan to open a venue in the ballroom with a bar. You’ll looooooove it. Eventually I will also have a shop on the main level also, apparel.”
Both Habetz and Webb say that the paper did not reach them before the original story ran.
"We strongly stand behind our reporter's work," Deputy Managing Editor Derrick DePledge told WW in an email.
He explained the initial story, which described Bunk as the potential buyer for the building, was based on an email from Webb to one of the building's tenants, which referred to Habetz as her partner, and that Habetz was also listed on Webb's Oddfellows Astoria LLC.
DePledge says reporter Katie Frankowicz reached out to Habetz, who did not respond.
"I have no idea what's going on in Astoria. Neither Bunk nor myself nor Pizza Jerk are going into Astoria," Habetz told WW in an email. "I look at a lot of commercial real estate deals. Somehow this got blown way out of proportion."
Webb, on the other hand, is still a potential buyer, but no deal has been closed. She says she's already received an enormous amount of backlash because of the article and petition.
"I got an email from somebody calling himself 'the mortician' threatening me if I bought the building," she says.
