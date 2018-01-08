The "ducketta" planned for Canard is a piece of culinary wit, a birdy version of porchetta that will literally wrap up a pair of Rucker's culinary obsessions—rolling foie gras and duck into a whole deboned duck. Consider it porchetta with the richness turned up to 11. And while it won't be the first ducketta to exist—chef Mark Bittman notably turned out a much more traditional take back in 2008—it'll almost certainly be the first made with foie.