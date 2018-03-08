A Pok Pok Pub would be a bit of a departure for Nike's campus. The sprawling property currently hosts a white-tablecloth restaurant and a couple healthful cafeterias—up until recently administered by boutique health-food vendor LifeWorks—but the fitness-obsessed company is not really known for offering its employees Pok Pok-style deliciousness or deep-fried anything. Nonetheless, an onsite Pok Pok serving beer and wine would seem an interesting perk for visiting athletes.