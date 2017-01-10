Camden's Blue Star Tokyo: In Tokyo, Camden's Blue Star exists on something called the "log road." The log road is made entirely of wood and is tucked behind the actual road where cars go. For whatever, reason Google Maps believes the luxury doughnut shop is located inside the live-work building that's also home to the Tokyo office of Portland's Will Leather. Only women buy doughnuts inside Camden's Blue Star, which is located to one side of a cookware, spice and souvenir shop in the Fred Segal store. Next to doughnuts, it sells sundry items all bearing the unlikely truth that "Fred Segal Loves You." But you know what? Blue Star doughnuts in Tokyo are simply better than the American ones—less frosted, a little less sweet and a little more delicate, from perfect Cointreau-injected creme brulee just crisped on top to a holiday special apple cream cheese that comes with a little slice of fresh apple. But it's hard not to empathize with the elderly Japanese woman that Portlander Yayoi Yamamoto spoke to at the Blue Star opening in Osaka: "Why would I pay $4 for a doughnut?" she asked.