Kim Jong Smokehouse had one of the more unexpected and rapid expansions in recent memory. In September, Smokehouse Tavern boss BJ Smith teamed up with Han Ly Hwang of the Kim Jong Grillin cart to create a mash-up at Pine Street Market. Two months later, Smith rebooted the birthplace of his empire on Northwest 21st Avenue as Kim Jong Smokehouse, axing the traditional 'cue in favor of bibimbap bowls and steamed buns. It seems a smart move. The tiny Nob Hill space was a tough place for a full smokehouse menu. But it's fine for making these delightful bowls, which are served in steaming cast-iron pans. The bibimbap is basically what you get at the original cart on Division—scorched rice, japchae, a fried egg, kimchi, pickled mango and sesame seeds—but here they're served with smoky pulled pork or kalbi short rib, plus one of the house sauces. As at the old Smokehouse 21, picking your own sauce is half the fun, but I personally favor the spicy, pungent gochujang. All 'cue should come with gochujang—and given how fast these Portland restaurants expand into mini empires, it soon might.