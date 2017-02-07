Obsessive categorization is for fascists, and so one of our square pizzas is round. But, generally, this strain is baked in a pan and has a spongy, medium-thick crust that's been allowed to develop an airy crumb structure. It's topped with sauce (often gravylike), and a blanket of extra-fatty cheese that has the same warmth and thickness of a nice Patagonia fleece. Some folks put the sauce on top, Chicago style. Some oil the pan until the bottom of the pie is focaccia-esque. Some cut it so there are square slabs with no crust, which I imagine is a little unnerving if you're not used to it.