The new Kerns restaurant from ridiculously beloved torta cart Güero—decorated with pottery from Jalisco, and with so many plants and flowers the place feels like a sunroom—is pretty much a poster child for how to do this right. Helped along by good relations with Tabla's Adam Berger, who gave Güero first dibs on the space when his restaurant closed, the cart was able to move only blocks from the Southeast Ash Street pod where it had become popular.