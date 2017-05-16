Javier's was born from the same Southern California parentage as Muchas Gracias. You'll see a burrito of steak and potatoes on the menu, some variation of carne asada fries, and other hints at Javier's origin. But while Muchas Gracias seems to make its food worse and worse with each new location, Javier's vies with Milwaukie's Rigoberto's for best SoCal transplant in the area. Javier's birria might be good enough to give it the edge, especially since you can get it 24 hours a day.