The cart is open from about noon to whenever they sell out, which can often be before the end of business hours. The menu rotates on a whim. In order to see what they're serving, keep your eyes on Instagram—the Los Angeles branch of Trap Kitchen has 230,000 followers on Instagram, and the Portland location, which has been covered by no other media, already has 8,000. The wait can run 20 minutes or so, and you should bring cash.