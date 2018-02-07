But then there's the desserts, which are outrageously good. They're made by Grandma Jean Slyman, who makes them special for Clay's. According to the servers, she comes in during off-hours a few times a week to make them, leaving explicit instructions on how to serve them. We tried them all during our four visits and found everything to be outstanding, including the honkin' huge slice of the best chocolate peanut butter pie I've had north of the Mason-Dixon line and an appropriately decadent mud pie. But the star of the show is Grandma Jean's pineapple upside down cake, which can stand up to any dessert in town right now. It's the texture of mousse and has a crackling sugar sauce.