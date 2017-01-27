Granted, there's some revisionist history involved there. At the time, the city on the whole didn't seem to appreciate the team's off-the-court misadventures, which superseded anything they managed to accomplish on the hardwood. But as the years have gone by, the Jail Blazers have achieved folk-hero status within Portland, precisely for the antics that once "embarrassed" fans. Some players, though, still take exception to how they were treated back then—one of them being the face of that era, Rasheed Wallace.