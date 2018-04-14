Jusuf Nurkic is the Blazers' starting center, a big ol' white Bosnian who seemed on the verge of washing out of the league until the team traded for him and made him the centerpiece of their colossally improved defensive attack. Nurk's goods so clearly outweigh his problems that most people don't find themselves driven to madness by him in any real way, but there is one thing he does that bothers even the most zen of basketball fan: He tends toward soft finishes at the rim, tosses when they should be dunks, hooks when they should be tosses, etc. and so on.