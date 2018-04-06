Goodnuss, a Portland startup that creates "the world's first reusable mess-free nut milk bag," took home the 2018 PitchfestNW award at TechfestNW today.
The prize earns the product's inventors $100,000 in investment funds from Elevate Capital.
Goodnuss was one of seven startups pitching their products to investors at this weekend's event.
Founder Lizz Hampton accepted the award in a shirt with the printed slogan, "Professional Nut Milker."
Winking aside, Hampton's product promises convenient, fresh-pressed milk from the pulp of almonds, cashews and filberts.
Hampton says that milking your own nuts is healthier and more sustainable than buying other dairy alternatives and that the milk "totally comes out of an udder cap."
As part of their prize package, Goodnuss will also be fast-tracked to be one of the local start-ups to receive financial backing from the Portland Seed Fund.
Comments