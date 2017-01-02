Makarounis opened Jimmy Mak's in Northwest Portland in 1996, where it quickly became one of the West Coast's premier hubs for live jazz. It relocated to a new building across the street from its original Pearl District location in 2006. Following the sale of the building in February, another relocation was planned for next year, but those plans were scuttled due to Makarounis' failing health, and the venue shuttered for good following a New Year's Eve concert.