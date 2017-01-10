For me, it's the bubble. You see it in a lot of different areas, and I feel like I'm only qualified to talk about music. There can be an ego with bands who are doing well here that just kills creativity. It's the big fish in a small pond mentality. I don't think it happens to everyone and it's not all the time, but I've seen people I've been close to slip into the mindset of walking around Portland feeling like everyone knows you. Which may be the case, because we don't have a ton of bands who are super active in terms of opening bigger shows. You should just kill that ego [laughs]. That's what really gets on me here. When you go to a place like New York or L.A. where everyone's more connected or better or richer than you, it's an ego check. You're forced to confront all these things you don't have. I feel like you can lose sight of that in a place like Portland.