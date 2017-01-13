Five members of Oregon's congressional delegation, including both U.S. senators, will attend a rally in North Portland this Sunday to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
The Jan. 15 protest will be held at the Self Enhancement, Inc. gymnasium in North Portland's Boise neighborhood. Doors open at 11 am.
The event will be attended by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and U.S. Reps. Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici and Kurt Schrader. Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith will also attend.
The protest is part of a last-ditch effort to block the slashing of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare, by a Republican-controlled Congress and President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump has listed the repeal of Obamacare among his top priorities, and Republicans voted late Thursday night for a "budget blueprint" that will allow them to repeal large portions of the healthcare act with a simple majority.
The move is likely to leave millions of Americans without health insurance coverage.
On the Senate floor this week, Wyden decried the vote. "Health care should not just be for the healthy and wealthy," he said.
