On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigration from seven countries for 90 days. Most of the citizens in those countries are Muslim. The executive order also imposed other restrictions, including a requirement that Christian refugees be given priority over Muslims.
On Saturday, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, the state's top elected law enforcement official blasted Trump's order, saying it is illegal. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to Richard Meeker, a co-owner of WW's parent company.)
Here's Rosenblum's statement:
“The President’s Executive Order on immigration reinstates national origin discrimination, something that President Lyndon B. Johnson long ago rejected as “harsh injustice”. We will not go back to those days of our American history. Let me be clear—discrimination based on national origin is illegal.”
“Here in Oregon, we welcome and honor our immigrants, who add so much to the quality of our lives. This order shuts out Oregonians’ families, instills a culture of fear and demeans many of our most hard-working and talented neighbors and friends.
“I know I join many other Oregon leaders when I say I am appalled by this latest Executive Order. We will use the full force of the rule of law to protect and serve all people of our state.”
