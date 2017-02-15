"There's no official statement" on the Feb. 17 protests, Oregon AFL-CIO spokesman Russell Sanders says. Participating in a strike would almost certainly violate various collective bargaining agreements, which would allow employers to sue unions for damages—and win. This is why you may see union members supporting the Feb. 17 actions, but you won't see any official union endorsement. At a packed Feb. 12 meeting of the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, hosted at the Service Employees International Union Local 503 hall on Southeast Foster Road, skepticism also reigned regarding Friday's so-called strike.