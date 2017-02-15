Once again, it's going down in Dufur.
What the Festival, the annual sleepaway electronic-music summer art-camp in the woods two hours east of Portland, has announced its 2017 lineup. The big names include Cut Copy, Gramatik and Zhu, with a host of others filling out the undercard. Like its folk-flavored spiritual cousin, Pickathon, though, the true draw of WTF is less the lineup than the unique experience. C'mon, the centerpiece of the whole thing is a giant soaking pool. Does it really matter who's dropping the beats when you've got that?
What the Festival is June 16-19 at Wolf Run Ranch. Get tickets here, check out the lineup announcement video and full poster below.
Comments