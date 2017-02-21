Craziest gig: I was asked to cover a DJ gig for a buddy, which was a roller derby after-party. I got there and was told by the person behind the bar to set up in another room. It seemed a little strange because there were model walkways all around and [it was] a little removed from the bar area. Just minutes after I dropped the needle on the first record, I looked up and saw four real tan dudes wearing just bikinis staring at me and telling me I better play good house music that they could dance to. Within 10 minutes, I realized that this after-party venue was also a split room with a male strip club. I tried to make the best of it and play some sexy songs for them, but the dancers and manager continued to come up upset at me because I was not playing fast-enough music. Within 20 minutes of playing and getting everyone upset at me, I was cut a check and I pulled my records and packed up.