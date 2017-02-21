Expectedly, a sense of retro-futurism informs the music of Visible Cloaks. Doran and Carlile mix software and acoustic instruments with the idea of creating a dialogue between past and present musical forms. On new album Reassemblage—recently given a coveted Best New Music tag by Pitchfork—it's often hard to tell if you're hearing a synthesizer or vocoder. On the highlight "Neume," guest Matt Carlson of Golden Retriever harmonizes with the duo, and it could be interpreted as a cyborg Gregorian chant or an intro to a Lil Yachty song. The result is a sound as visual as it is textural—lush, ambient soundscapes reflecting a vision of utopia.