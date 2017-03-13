The Portland Police Bureau is investigating instances of "hate graffiti"—Nazi swastikas—this weekend in Southeast Portland's Richmond neighborhood.
According to a police press release, at least six vehicles were vandalized, along with homes, fences and other property. A passerby provided WW with pictures of some of the graffiti before it was cleaned by residents and neighbors, saying it appeared on Saturday night and was cleaned up by Sunday afternoon. The Jewish holiday of Purim began on Saturday night and ended Sunday evening.
"One witness reported seeing a white male with a backpack in the area prior to noticing the graffiti," police said. "but that person was not located."
Police are asking any victims of the vandalism who have not yet done so to call the PPB non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. They're also asking anyone with leads, images or other information about the crimes to email it to CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.
The Purim vandalism spree in Portland coincides with yet another wave of threats targeting Jewish Community Centers and synagogues, totaling 156 since the start of this year, and including Portland's Mittleman JCC last week.
