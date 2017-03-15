Also on March 12, White House spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway told a New Jersey newspaper that President Obama may have illegally spied on Trump during the 2016 campaign through Trump's home appliances, such as "microwaves that turn into cameras." The previous week, Trump claimed without evidence that Obama "had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower" during last year's campaign. "This is McCarthyism!" Trump wrote. On March 13, White House spokesman Sean Spicer tried to erase Trump's outrageous claims, saying, "The president used the word wiretaps in quotes to mean, broadly, surveillance and other activities." Conway also reversed herself. "I'm not Inspector Gadget," she told CNN. "I don't believe people are using the microwave to spy on the Trump campaign."