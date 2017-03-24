“If robots go where people go, it’ll change economies,” he says. “It will impact things as much as the car. Prosthetic legs will improve, wheelchairs will be a thing of the past. In a fire, it’s a difficult decision whether to send in firefighters. but sending in a fireproof robot is no big deal.”

Within eight years, Hurst hopes to have these little robots on pilot programs out in the streets, delivering mail packages.

The goal, he says, is to exceed animal performance, something no one has yet accomplished. While materials and computing power are not problems, Hurst says, his team hasn’t yet figured out how to create precise control of where his little goosestepping robot steps; and so even if the balance of the robot is excellent, steep staircases and deep potholes might still be a problem.