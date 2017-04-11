The inaugural Overlook Film Festival has just announced it's lineup. Boy, is it a doozy.
On the weekend of April 27, Mt. Hood's Timberline Lodge will play host to 20 feature films, 17 shorts, interactive events and parties as part of the Overlook Film Festival, a new, four day long celebration of new and classic horror film.
The festival is named after the fictional hotel where the characters in Stanley Kubrick's horror classic The Shining stay. Footage of the Timberline Hotel's exterior was used in establishing shots in parts of the film.
The festival's centerpiece screening is William Oldroyd's period thriller Lady Macbeth, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and was an official selection at this year's Sundance Film Festival. An official schedule has not been released as of yet.
Another highlight is The Bad Batch, Ana Lily Amirpour's follow up to 2014's adored Persian vampire Western A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. Batch follows a young girl in a post-apocalyptic Texas forced to live with cannibals.
Want more? The festival will serve as the world premiere for the Syfy channel's new grindhouse series Blood Drive, which, as you may have inferred from the title, is about cars that are fueled by blood.
Alongside these and fourteen other films, the Overlook Film Festival will host an immersive, weekend-long live horror game produced by Bottleneck Immersive, plus storytelling sessions, audio plays and other events.
