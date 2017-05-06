U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) was a key player in the May 4 vote by the House of Representatives to repeal President Barack Obama's signature health insurance law, the Affordable Care Act, and replace it with a Republican bill, the American Health Care Act, that could strip coverage from tens of millions of Americans.
Two days prior that vote, Walden announced a series of town hall meetings in eastern Oregon. "These meetings will be a great opportunity for a substantive discussion with Oregonians on the important issues in their local communities, state, and country," Walden said in a statement posted to the Wallowa County Republican Party website.
No doubt he'll get an earful. If the U.S. Senate approves the "Trumpcare" plan that passed the House, some 24 million Americans could lose health insurance coverage, including as many as 640,000 Oregonians who stand to lose coverage on account of "pre-existing conditions."
Commenters on Walden's Facebook page are furious:
"Shame. Shame. Shame," writes one.
"You have blood on your hands," writes another.
"You are despicable and cruel for supporting this repeal."
"You miserable bucket of effluvia. You are owned by your hubris and the rich. If you believe in the hereafter you will be rewarded with fire."
And so on.
Walden's afternoon town hall on Monday, May 8, will take place in the Wallowa Elementary School Cafeteria, a five-hour drive from Portland. He will also make stops in Union and Baker Counties that morning. Those who can't attend for whatever reason can fill out his "telephone town hall" request form.
If you are unable to phone in to Walden's town halls because you are dead, this website claims that it will help mail your ashes to his office.
