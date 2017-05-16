S.E. Hinton: I'd been writing for years. The Outsiders was the third I'd written, just the first I ever got published. It came about in a strange way. I was talking to a friend at school; she said her mother wrote children's books. She told her mother I wrote, and her mother read it and liked it, gave it to another friend who was a published writer who sent me to an agent. I was a high school kid in Oklahoma. I didn't know the difference between an agent, publisher or editor or anything, but I had a name and an address. Marilyn Marlow, at Curtis Brown Limited, said, "You've captured a certain spirit here." It went real quickly for me, and it's entirely due to Marilyn, at the end of my junior year and senior year. I had my contract in high school. I stayed with Marilyn Marlow as agent until her death 14 years ago.