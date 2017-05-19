Unseen for more than six years and long believed stolen or destroyed, the marquee of fabled rock venue Satyricon has returned to old Portland. Following a series of concerts across Europe two months ago, Taylor-Taylor returned to the Odditorium to find the sign leaning against a Roman column in the main room. "I had literally just come back from tour," he said, "and it was sitting there. I asked [the building caretaker] where it came from, and he had no idea. He wasn't here when it showed up… I'm just really glad the sign's amongst the M-99 and Napalm Beach posters. Funny, but, every time I look at it, my stomach still does a turn."