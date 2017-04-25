Is Portland's Proud Bike Culture Stunting the Adoption of E-Bikes?

The most popular style of bike rolling out of shops? If you're picturing one of those hulking black Dutch city bikes with enclosed chains, you're a little behind the times. Last year, for the first time, the best-sellers in Holland were e-bikes, which accounted for more than 50 percent of all new bicycles sold, according to a study produced by the association of Dutch bike sellers. That's a big bump from the previous year, when just 28 percent of new Dutch bikes had an electric battery attached to a motor that helps turn the pedals.